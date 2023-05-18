Joy Overflowing from My Joy Room

“You have made known to me the path of life; you will fill me with joy in your presence, with eternal pleasures at your right hand” (Ps. 16:11).

When I moved into my new house, I wanted to claim a space for the Lord and me to share in quiet, solace, and solitude. A place all my own to sit quietly and read my Bible and spend time with Him to rest, refuel, replenish, rejuvenate, and recharge my soul. To suit my purposes, I needed a place that was quiet, comfortable, visually appealing, and all my own—a place where I could let my creative juices flow freely or talk privately to friends and those needing a confidential, listening ear—a place to be refreshed by the presence of the Lord and experience the power of joy that can only come from Him. After all, the joy of the Lord is my strength! So, I created a joy room.

As it turns out, I do, in fact share my space from time to time. It is a multi-purposed room where I not only meet with the Lord, but it also serves as a home office and spare bedroom combined so that I could share my joy with overnight houseguests.

It hosts a vast assortment of eclectic keepsakes that fill me to the brim with a deep, inner, unmistakable joy as I consider from whom and where it came. Trinkets and gifts from special friends fill the joyous space with memories of our deep and meaningful connection. A myriad of pictures of my children, grandchildren, and my husband and I frame every wall and surface. Artwork from my grandkids is hung with care. Beautiful cards are stowed safely where I can easily access them for a dose of encouragement on days when I need an extra boost. Dried roses remind me to stop and smell the roses while they’re in bloom.

Sun catchers that were given to me as gifts, reflect rainbows that are cast throughout the room on sunny days. A colourful quilt, matching the colors of the rainbows, covers the spare bed. Another is draped over a comfortable chair which occupies a cozy corner of the room. The quilts were made by my sister-in-law for our son Ben as well as my husband and me to use in the hospital when he battled leukemia.

Where is a place that inspires you in your walk with the Lord? Make His joy complete by creating a beautiful space for you to share with Him.

Above the chair hangs a portrait of my son, Ben that was painted by a stranger who followed our journey on Facebook and who just happened to be an artist. Around the outer edges of the painting are carefully printed Matt. 10:30 which says, “And even the very hairs of your head are all numbered.” The thought of it is amazing, really. To know and be known that intimately brings me the deepest sense of joy that can be found.

Beside the chair sits, what I call, a prayer basket. It contains my Bible, a journal, whatever Bible study I’m working through, a notepad, a pen, highlighters, and a lighter for my candles, which add to the ambiance. Nearby, I keep a favorite mug for a hot drink while I sit and savor my time with the Lord. Keeping these items handy and altogether allows me to rest and be in God’s presence without being distracted or having to run around collecting what I need.

My joy room backs onto green space so in every season of the year I can look out and see nature at its finest: snow in winter, fall colors in their splendor, spring buds at their peak, and blue summer skies.

Surrounded by my beautiful view and all the things that bring me to life, feed my soul, encourage my spirit, and bring me a deep sense of satisfaction, I allow my spirit to be set free and soak up all the joy I can get. For in His presence is fullness of joy (Ps. 16:11)!

Where is a place that inspires you in your walk with the Lord? What kind of atmosphere invites you to spend time with Jesus? What space could you call your very own to delight yourself in the Lord? Make His joy complete by creating a beautiful space for you to share with Him.