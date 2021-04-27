Don't Just Stay the Same

We are all typically happy about the goodness of God and worship Him for all that He has done for us. But what about those times He has to correct us or expose something in our lives that isn’t good for us or pleasing to Him? Can you still appreciate Him?

Learning to Listen

God spoke to my heart one day that I was off focus in a particular place in my home life. Although I didn’t particularly like it, I had to make adjustments and submit to what He had revealed. Whether we realize it or not, God cares about us.

Proverbs 3:5-6 says, "Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not unto your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight." I used to think this meant to acknowledge Him only in spiritual matters, but the text says in all my ways I am to acknowledge Him. That leaves nothing out. If I'm taking care of my kids, that's one of my ways. If I'm going to the grocery store, that's one of my ways. It doesn't matter what I do or where I go, all my ways are of interest to God.

Nothing Off Limits

Because I am married, my husband has the right to get involved in the day-to-day affairs of my life. There is no area that is off limits to him, and the same goes for my right to get involved in his life. I forfeited the option of shutting out his input and correction when I entered the marriage covenant. The same is true with God. As His children, we have entered into a covenant, and He has the absolute right to correct us whenever we need it.

Proverbs 3:12 says that the LORD loves those He corrects. I once heard someone say, “God accepts me just the way I am, but He loves me too much to let me stay this way.” So true.

Not God's Best for You

I remember dating a man who I thought was possibly “the one.” He put on a good show─he knew all the Christian jargon and attended church regularly. I quickly found out, however, that his life was full of sin, and he had never fully committed his heart to Christ. The Lord sent a friend to me who said, “Melva, this is not God’s selection for you.” I remember being extremely angry at my friend and God. I thought he was the man God had chosen for me, but thankfully I was wrong.

My friend’s words sent me into a time of prayer and fasting. I cried out to God, “Why don’t you want me to be happy? Why can everybody else can make decisions that you bless, but when I make decisions, you always trump them?” I will never forget what God said to me: “It’s because of your prayers, Melva. You asked me not to allow anything in your life that didn’t please me. You asked me to keep you and protect you. I am honoring what you have requested.”

Blessings of Obedience

What if God had not corrected me and I had not obeyed? What if I had married the man anyway? I’m so glad He corrected me and, because I obeyed, He sent a precious, powerful man into my life. His heart was right and today God is using him to forcefully advance His kingdom.

As you listen to the voice of the Holy Spirit, be open to what He speaks to you and obey Him. Let Him love you and bring correction to your life. Remember, He only corrects those He loves.