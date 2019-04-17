× Expand Seeking God's Wisdom

By Melva L. Henderson

Knowing what to do and having the wisdom to carry out God’s plan is extremely important. There doesn’t need to be gray areas when it comes to knowing how we should be living our lives. The covers can be pulled back, affording us the ability to see exactly what God wants, how He wants it done, when He wants it done, and with whom He wants us to do it with.

In Exodus 33, Moses was given the overwhelming responsibility of leading 2.5 million people out of 400 years of Egyptian bondage. It wasn’t a cakewalk. He couldn’t just walk in and say, “Hey everybody, I’m your deliverer, pack it up, we’re leaving!” and expect people to scurry with excitement and follow him out the door. No, Moses needed a plan and fortunately for him, God had a specific one for the occasion. But, it didn’t fall into his lap like ripe cherries off a tree. Moses had to continually position himself before the face of God.

Spending Time in God’s Presence

Exodus 33:11 says, “And the LORD spake unto Moses face to face, as a man speaketh unto his friend” (KJV). There are benefits to speaking face-to-face with God. Each time Moses went into the presence of God, he grew closer in his relationship with Him, so much so, that he became a friend of God. In addition, the more time he spent with God, the more dynamic their relationship became. Psalm 103:7 says, “He made known his ways unto Moses, his acts unto the children of Israel” (KJV). The children of Israel got to see God’s acts, but Moses knew His ways. He was privileged to know what God wanted Him to do to carry out His plan.

Seeking God’s Wisdom

There were many times Moses went in with questions and lacking direction, but he always walked out with answers and clarity. He was wise enough to know he alone did not have what it took to lead the people to the place God wanted, so He continually humbled himself and sought God’s wisdom. It was the time Moses spent in God’s presence that taught him to wait for clarity from the Lord when making decisions. There, he learned to depend on God completely.

No matter what your life calling is, if you desire to walk in its fullness you will, like Moses, have to position yourself continually before the face of God. Moses successfully led the people of Israel out of Egypt because he maintained his position in prayer, daily seeking God’s wisdom and direction. Moses knew exactly what he needed to do. Whenever there was a time of uncertainty, he went back to God for clear and precise direction, because he knew he couldn’t go it alone.

God has a specific plan for your life and ministry. He has a plan designed to bring you and those around you to a place of increase and blessing. While figuring out God’s will can be difficult, God is the revealer of the plan and He does so when you take the time to position yourself before His throne. Jeremiah 29:11 say, “I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

If you need clear, precise answers—direction for where to go, what to do, and when or how to do it—God has the answers for you.

How do you find God's answers and direction?

Get before Him in a quiet place where you can listen for His voice. Seek His face through prayer, asking His Spirit to reveal His plan for your life. Feed on His Word. Draw out what you need to do with the challenge before you.

When you do, you’ll not only find the answer, you’ll grow in your relationship with God as well as grow in wisdom. Your time with the Lord will be life transforming!