A Heart of Compassion

By Melva L. Henderson

One day, my youngest son Kyle and I were running late for a summer camp he was attending. That morning began in a hectic way, and I found myself rushing him to brush his teeth, comb his hair, and eat his breakfast. When he finished, I instructed him to run to the garage and wait for me.

Shortly after, I emerged from the house running toward the garage, carrying my makeup box, purse, jacket, and shoes. To my amazement and frustration, Kyle was not in the garage. Instead, he was standing in the backyard, preoccupied, and unconcerned about the time. He discovered a baby bird that had fallen from its nest on to our grass.

Kyle looked at me saying, “Mom, look at him, I walked toward him, but he didn’t move!” Uninterested, I hurriedly walked past Kyle and the bird saying, “Come on Kyle! We’ve got to go! You have exactly 15 minutes to get to camp! It’s your first day, and I don't want you to be late!” Kyle replied, “But Mom, look at him, something’s not right.” I said, “Kyle, we don’t have this kind of time! If he's on the ground, he’s probably sick and will soon die! That is unless another animal doesn't eat him first!” A look of absolute horror came over Kyle’s face. “Mom! Please, don’t make me leave him! I’ll get a towel, and we can take him to the humane society!” I replied, “No Kyle! You’re already late! We have to go! Now get in the car!” Kyle walked to the car, got in, and I quickly pulled out of the garage.

After driving just a few feet from the garage, I turned to see Kyle quietly staring out the window obviously overwhelmed with thoughts of the little bird’s fate. He turned to me with the greatest love and compassion in his eyes and said, “Mom, do you think he’ll make it until my camp is over? Do you think he’ll survive until we get home?” I slammed on the breaks, sighed a great big “UGH” and put the car in park. We both jumped out and ran toward the little bird. As I ran, I murmured loudly, “I can't believe this, you know we have to get you to camp, it’s your first day! I don’t want them to think I’m the parent who always runs late! What is it with you and this bird?!”

Kyle didn’t hear a word I said, compassion had overtaken him, and he kept running toward the bird. Finding a towel, he picked up the little bird and we made a mad dash back to the car. Off we drove in the opposite direction of his camp seeking help for this little bird.

Compassion is a powerful thing, often defined as “the ability to put oneself in another's place.” It’s an outward expression of active love toward something or someone else, being compelled to take action when we see another in need.

Unfortunately, we find ourselves so busy with schedules and other “stuff,” we rarely take time to slow things down to see the needs of others. Jesus, who is our greatest example, was often found helping others. The Bible says He was “moved with compassion.” In fact, the healings and miracles which took place during His earthly ministry were the results of His compassion for those who could not help themselves. In Matthew 9:36, He was moved with compassion for the multitudes because they were like sheep without a shepherd. In Matthew 14:14, He was moved with compassion when He saw the sick, so he reached out His hand and began to heal them. In Matthew 15:32, He was moved with compassion for the hungry and miraculously fed over 5000 with just five loaves and two fish.

There are hurting people all around us, and God wants to touch their lives through a heart of compassion. Rather than walking by those who need us most, let’s live in such a way that God can extend His loving hand to bring someone from a place of helplessness to a place of hope. He did it through Kyle; He can do it through you and me!

As for the little bird, the veterinarian gave him a clean bill of health and said he was learning to fly. He instructed Kyle to take the little bird back to our yard, and when we arrived, his mother was sitting on the garage awaiting his return.