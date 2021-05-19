Writer's Guidelines for Just Between Us

Just Between Us (JBU) is a quarterly print magazine designed to encourage and equip Christian women around the world for a life of faith. It’s for women who want to go deeper in their love and service to Christ—women who are moms, working women, Bible study leaders, Sunday school teachers, missionary wives, seminary students, and any woman—married or single—who is looking for practical, biblical encouragement and inspiration.

The publication is uniquely reader-written by women who candidly and honestly inspire, encourage, and support one another through their deep love for Christ and hearts to help others. They are real and relevant, and point to biblical truth and solutions.

JBU readers are a diverse group of women. Our reader’s top areas of interest are:

Balancing life

Closer walk with Christ

Friendship

Handling conflict

Handling emotional issues and stress

Dealing with expectations and roles

OUR STAFF

Internationally known author and speaker, Jill Briscoe is the Founder, Shelly Esser is Editor, Mary Perso is General Manager, Suzan Braun is Assistant Editor/Circulation Manager, Becky Loesche is Renewals Manager, Mary Ann Prasser is Web Director, and Ashley Schmidt is Mission Advancement Director.

GUIDELINES FOR WRITTEN ARTICLES

Types of Articles

1. Feature Article

A topic of interest that deals with it in a practical and engaging manner.

Word Count: 1,000 to 1,200.

2. My Story Article

A short testimonial about how God has worked specifically in your life or ministry.

Word Count: 450.

Format and General Guidelines

Personal in tone, full of real-life anecdotes and stories.

Quotes/advice from Scripture, noted Christian professionals, and biblically-based.

Written in a casual, conversation style so women feel like they are talking to a friend.

Practical, not preachy, striving to apply the truths of Scripture to everyday life.

Scripture should use the NIV translation. Otherwise, note other versions used.

Poetry, fiction, or book reviews are not accepted.

Follow the JBU article format guidelines

Double-spaced

All paragraphs indented three spaces, not tabbed

Font: Times Roman, 12 point

One space between sentences

Title page: article title, author's name, email address, and word count

Topic Ideas

Any topic area that will be helpful to women desiring to grow in their faith and service. Topics suggestions include but aren’t limited to:

Intimacy with Christ/Faith

Handling criticism

Church life, including church wounds

Prayer

Evangelism

Spirit-filled living

Friendship

Dealing with conflict or change

Marriage

Finances

Forgiveness

Being a Christian in the workplace

Grief, pain, or loss

Parenting

Work-life balance

SUBMISSION CRITERIA

Send your manuscripts via e-mail in a Word document to: submissions@justbetweenus.org.

Include a brief autobiographical paragraph, including your current place of ministry/service, job/career, family, special educational experience, etc.

JBU is unable to provide financial remuneration, but will provide five complimentary copies of the issue in which your article appears.

A request to review your manuscript doesn’t guarantee JBU will accept or print your article.

The editors of JBU reserve the right to edit your manuscript for clarity and space, and to reject any article at any stage of our editing/production process.

All articles not following the JBU format will be returned for reformatting.

Due to our small staff and the high volume of submissions we receive, we are only able to respond to your article, if you have been accepted for publication. If you have not heard from us in 6 to 8 weeks, please feel free to submit your article elsewhere.

Sample issues are available at a cost of $5 each. Unless you request otherwise, the most recent issue will be sent. Send your check, payable to Just Between Us to: Just Between Us, 777 S. Barker Road, Brookfield, WI 53045.

MAGAZINE DEADLINES

Winter 2021: July 8, 2021

Spring 2022: October 12, 2021

Summer 2022: January 4, 2022

Fall 2022: April 7, 2022

WHERE YOU'LL FIND US

Email Manuscripts to:submissions@justbetweenus.org

Mailing Address: JBU, 777 S. Barker Road, Brookfield, WI 53045

Phone: 262-786-6478

Website: www.justbetweenus.org

04/20/21