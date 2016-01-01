God with Us
Immanuel means "God with us"! Let that reality sink in and give you hope today and as you look to the coming year. more
God's word gives you power for your everyday life. Here are some ways, to hide God’s Word in your heart. more
Are you ready to take a risk? God’s calling may not be comfortable, but you will never experience deep satisfaction without trusting God and stepping out into the unknown. more
We need to remember to be open to how God might want to use hospitality at home in the lives of others. God can use your home as a tool as you open it to those in need. more
Church activities affect ministry families ability to celebrate Christmas the way most people do. How one family established their own Christmas traditions amidst the busyness of ministry. more
All of us have to meet Him at the manger. We have to decide who this baby Jesus is. Who do you say He is? And, who do you need to share the truth of the gospel with this Christmas season? more
Most of us would love a simpler, more meaningful Christmas celebration. Is there an alternative to another season of exhaustion? more
I had prayed for God to forgive me for my behavior years ago. But Mom was dead. Would forgiveness make any difference to us now? more
How do busy leaders keep emotionally grounded during the holidays? Learn to let go of holiday stress and truly enjoy the peace of the Christmas season. more
Christmas is a time for giving. Many of God’s people throughout time thought about God’s special gift of a redeemer, and offered their own gifts in thankful response. more
Ten tips for celebrating Christmas and making your holidays more merry and meaningful. more
With these holiday stress busters, you can make the holidays more than just an anxiety-inducing frenzy! more
You can bring "glad tidings of comfort and joy" to the hurting this Christmas. more
In advent, God comes to earth and welcomes us to heaven in a holy mystery beyond words or reason. In advent, God chases us down, coming after us to bring us back. more
How is this season for you? Is your heart into it, or are you just going through the motions? Find out how you can have a worshipful holiday. more
Too often caregivers find themselves struggling in isolation. What can people in the church do to encourage a caregiver? more
Hospitality is a given for the Christian and what we have doesn't belong to us - it's God's. Learn how to practice hospitality without holding on to your home and heart. more
Jesus has come to redeem us. Has it really dawned on you what that means this advent season? God intends for all of us to have a personal spiritual dawning. more
We can speak genuinely when we say we are grateful for our suffering, but only when Jesus is the most beautiful thing in the world to us. Then, anything that pushes us into His arms is a gift. more
What do you need to be thankful for in your life? Nothing is more pleasing to God than a thankful heart. “…in everything give thanks” (Phil. 4:6). more
In Scripture hospitality is not a gift but a command. It’s the ability to make the environment such that the stranger feels welcome – to make it a place people want to come to. more
Just Between Us (JBU) is a non-profit ministry and quarterly magazine focused on encouraging and equipping Christian women around the world for a life of faith. Just Between Us focuses on the key areas of Faith, Life, Relationships, Health, and Ministry providing information, advice, and real-life stories to inspire and help you on your journey to live for Christ. Recognizing that all of us need someone to come alongside and encourage us on life’s journey, we invite you to become a part of this special community of Christian women.
Over twenty-five years ago, God took international speaker and author Jill Briscoe’s dream for a tool for Christian women and made it a reality. Publishing experts, at the time, told Jill that Just Between Us magazine could never be sustained with a handful of part-time staff and volunteers, but she went ahead anyway. Amazingly, today, JBU makes its way around the world into over 65 countries and to every state in the U.S. to become that encouragement and lifeline that Jill envisioned from the beginning.
“There’s no doubt in any of our minds that every issue of the magazine is a miracle; that it is something that God does. He is the One who has directed this ministry from its very inception, and He is the One who has carried us through every issue with His fingerprints on the content and His Spirit bringing life, literally, from its pages,” says Shelly Esser, Editor.
As a magazine and ministry, Just Between Us has sought to be a friend to women everywhere and to come alongside them in their joys and struggles, ministering through biblically-based, relevant content through the written word.
To that end, JBU covers key topics on the Christian life, relationships, marriage, family, life’s difficulties, and your relationship with Christ, as well as providing resources for ministry and everything in between. The magazine covers regular topics like: dealing with difficult people, handling stress, battling depression and suicide, growing spiritually, finding hope in difficult times, and understanding current cultural issues like homosexuality and pornography.
JBU is also an international magazine. We partner with women around the world in places like: Japan, Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa, South America, the United Kingdom, and many other places. The women in these countries take articles from JBU and translate them into their native languages so that their women can be encouraged, because they are without any Christian resources.
One of our readers said this about JBU: I just received my newest JBU! This issue was written for me. I'm convinced of it. God meant for this magazine with these articles to be placed in my hands today. I needed to read them to realize that another woman has been there and understands, and to read that God is perfect in His timing with no errors in His plan. THANK YOU for JBU! I needed it, right here, and right now. ~ M.N.
Please join us as God continues to use our magazine, website, inspirational books, and new line of Christian greeting cards to resource and minister to women worldwide. We invite you to let us come into your lives as your trusted friend and to become a part of this very special community of Christian women today!
