Love always hopes. It can’t help itself. Always, not some ways or some days, but always on all days. Every day, the Bible says. Every single day.

"All the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.” (Psalm 139:16)

"Lord, that includes the awfulness of today, as surely as it means all my yesterdays and all my tomorrows, doesn't it?"

"Yes," says that still small voice in my soul, as I recognize the whisper of His grace."

So, what do I believe? That God is in control even when I am not? Yes!

That nothing can happen to His children apart from His will? Yes!

That God is good—all the time—even when things are bad? Yes!

That I and other believers have a colossal advantage over those who have no high tower for their souls to run to, no Good Shepherd to calm their beating hearts, hush their fears, and remind them that if the very worst were to happen, the very best was yet to come? Yes!

You see, we have a living hope! God waits with our future in His hands, and it will be all right—whatever happens to us. Whatever the whatever, and whenever the whenever, God is God enough!

May we turn to God and give ourselves with greater urgency to the most important and necessary things in life. Hope for tomorrow sets us free for life today—even when there is reason for our hearts to fail for fear—if we love God first, others second, and our selfish selves last. For this we need Jesus—our living hope!