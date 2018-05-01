Faith Realizes Christ is Alive

× Expand Christian Faith and Easter

By Jill Briscoe

“But Mary stood outside by the tomb weeping.” ~ John 20:11

The angels in white, “sitting, one at the head and the other at the feet, where the body of Jesus had lain,” asked Mary, “Woman, why are you weeping?” Mary answered, “Because they have taken away my Lord, and I do not know where they have laid Him” (John 20:13). Tears, even necessary ones, can distort our vision. The distraught woman “turned around and saw Jesus standing there and did not know that it was Jesus.” Again the question came: “Woman, why are you weeping? Whom are you seeking?” (v.15). Just see what tears can do! She, supposing Him to be the gardener, said to Him, “Sir, if you have carried Him away, tell me where you have laid Him, and I will take Him away.”

How can you mistake the risen Son of God for a gardener? Quite easily—if tears do not turn into triumphant faith. Belief in the Resurrection is the best handkerchief I know! Mary was mourning her Christ, her Saviour, the One who had cast out the demons that had tormented her. Beside herself with grief, she shed her necessary tears. But there came a moment when a question needed to be asked: “Woman, why are you weeping? Whom are you seeking?”

Faith realizes that Christ is alive! Then who can cry? Are you in shock? In mourning? Can you not see the Christ presenting Himself to you as the answer, even to death? Can you hear His voice calling your name? Hagar’s tears prevented her from seeing the well of water; Mary’s tears stopped her from seeing her Saviour. Let faith dry your eyes, look up, look around-then look ahead!

Lord, as I go about my days and weeks help me not to lose sight of the Resurrection power in my life. So often I live my Christian life like an orphan, like I’m all alone without any help from the Holy Spirit, Whom You left to help me. I want to live out a triumphant faith—one that always demonstrates the living, powerful Savior in my life. Amen.