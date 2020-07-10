Drawing Your Strength From God

By Jill Briscoe

And His name will be called . . . Mighty God. ~ Isaiah 9:6

All of us need a hero. The modern term for hero is model. Isaiah told us that the child to be born would be called the Mighty God - a hero of a God, strong, and powerful. This tells us we have a God we can rely upon with assurance. He is so mighty that He has defeated both the Devil and death. We know that the last enemy is death; it would catch us all, but God has been pleased to battle on our behalf and has swallowed up death in victory. When Jesus died, death swallowed Him up for a while, but when He rose again, He swallowed up death once and for all (see 1 Cor. 15:54).

He is my Hero and my mighty Model, and I must learn to draw my strength from Him!

He giveth more grace when the burdens grow greater,

He sendeth more strength when the labors increase.

To added affliction He addeth His mercies,

To multiplied trials He’s multiplied peace.

When we have exhausted our store of endurance,

When our strength has failed ere the day is half done,

When we’ve come to the end of our hoarded resources,

Our Father’s full giving has only begun.

His love has no limit, His grace has no measure,

His power no boundary known unto men,

For out of His infinite riches in Jesus

He giveth and giveth and giveth again.