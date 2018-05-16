Fighting the "Me" Trap

× Expand Christian Devotions When Trials Come

By Jill Briscoe

“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose” (Rom. 8:28).

Peter tells us, “Do not be surprised at the painful trial you are suffering, as though something strange were happening to you” (1Pet. 4:12). Yet, all too often, those of us caught firmly in the “me trap” react exactly like that! Even when a little spark of sorrow falls into our lap, we moan, “How strange that this should happen to someone as nice as me! I feel hurt.” Like Miss Piggy, we cry, “Moi? How could God let this happen to moi?” Trouble, however, can actually make us a whole lot more other-conscious.

The Living Bible talks about our being “bewildered” when trouble comes, even though “this is no strange, unusual thing.” It is indeed not unusual for our faith to bring with it opportunities to grow the flowers of perseverance in our lives—to become “partners with Christ in his suffering” (1 Pet. 4:13,TLB).

One long-ago day I was busy mothering our three lively toddlers as my husband came home from work and said, “The boss has told me he wants me to go to the States for a time and do some preaching and teaching.”

I was excited. “What an opportunity,” I responded. “When are you going and for how long?”

I expected him to say, “In a month or so and for just a couple of weeks.” Instead, he replied, “Next month and for twelve weeks.”

I stopped mopping up children and gazed at him dumbstruck. I wanted to cry out, “What about me? How can you go and leave me with three kids for so long? It isn’t fair.” I felt the “me trap” snap painfully over my heart, so tightly I could hardly breath. The next few weeks I struggled to free myself from the self-pity and panic that awaited me as I woke up every morning.

How could I escape? Who could change my feelings? As I turned to God’s Word, I read, And He died for all, that those who live should no longer live for themselves but for Him who died for them and was raised again” (2 Cor. 5:15). I realized that God was not asking me to do this lonely thing primarily for my husband, but for Him! What is more, it was for Him who died for me! Jesus left his family for the sake of my family. He knew all about loneliness. Now our family could do something for Him. And not only could I live for Him who died for me, I could live out this coming period of separation from Stuart in the power of the risen Christ, for as the apostle Paul had reminded me, it was for Him who died and “was raised again.”

I knew there was no other way. Choosing in God’s power to accept that particular trial (which incidentally was followed by years of long separations) gave me space and time to take care of a lot of the problems people listed in James’s catalog. For me, sorrow certainly led to service!

Father, forgive me for so often only thinking about myself and falling into the “me trap.” I don’t want to live the Christian life in my own power, especially when trials come. Help me to keep my perspective in my trials and remind me that they draw me closer to You. Let my sorrow lead me to service of others by keeping my eyes off myself. Use me in my pain. When I am at my weakest, help me turn to You for strength and power. Amen.