10 Day Prayer Journey

“Prayer isn’t about getting what you desperately want, but about getting more of the One who desperately wants you.” ~ Ann Voskamp

The Lover of your soul desperately longs to spend time with you! And what better opportunity to spend that time with Him than now, when time is what we have due to social restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic?

The Just Between Us team recognizes the vital role that prayer plays in refreshing and restoring our souls, especially at times like what our world is facing with the coronavirus pandemic. So we would like to provide you with a prayer guide to use in the days ahead that you can put to use in your quiet time. This is a sacred journey between you and God, designed to help you set aside cherished time with Him, basking in His presence, and allowing Him to minister to you and draw your heart closer to His.

Maybe it’s been a while since you’ve spent some quality time with Him; take advantage of this unique opportunity. And take it at your leisure. There are ten suggested prayer prompts to use as focal points for your time of prayer. Feel free to tackle one of them each day over the next ten days. Invite others to work through them as well. And don’t limit these suggestions to a ten-day period.

During your time each day, tune out everything and everyone else and just focus on Him. Don’t shrink back to hide your struggles from Him. He loves you with an everlasting love and accepts you as you are. He is just waiting for you to climb up onto His lap of love this hour. Let Him love you, heal you, carry your burdens, release your stress, unload the heaviness in your life. Reconnect with Him—the Lover of your soul. He knows every prayer of your heart—spoken and unspoken—and your deepest needs. He wants to meet you in those places right now.

How the Prayer Prompts Work:

Click on each day below which consists of separate reflections. There are suggestions for each prayer prompt to enhance your prayer time and verses that you can pray and meditate on. We would also encourage you to journal your reflections throughout your times of prayer. There is something about writing out our prayers that allows us to focus more intently. Ask the Lord to lead you during this sacred time with Him.

Prayer Prompts:

Day 1 - Trust

Day 2 - God's Word

Day 3 - Spoken Prayer - Blessing

Day 4 - The World

Day 5 - Intercession

Day 6 - Confession

Day 7 - Release

Day 8 - Silence

Day 9 - Restoration

Day 10 - Celebration

You can also download the complete 10-Day Prayer Journey PDF here and to hold onto for any time your soul needs a little encouraging.

It is our prayer that this intentional prayer guide will strengthen and encourage you in the Lord and that His Holy Spirit will greatly minister to your heart and soul.

We believe that God is who He says He is and that He is able to do exceedingly, abundantly MORE than we could ask or imagine. We pray that He will do this for you.

“Lord, may each woman leave here renewed, refreshed, and strengthened in the mighty power of our Lord Jesus Christ. And may her heart be filled with hope and peace." Amen

Be Blessed!

~ Team JBU

